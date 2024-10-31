Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 727.23 points or 1.19% at 60500.42 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 3.98%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 2.03%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.31%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.95%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.9%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.7%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.08%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.89%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 552.26 or 1.02% at 54660.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 97.66 points or 0.61% at 15783.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.47% at 24226.5.

More From This Section

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sensex, Nifty trade with significant cuts; banking shares slide

Sensex, Nifty trade with significant cuts; banking shares slide

Last Mile Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.69 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.69 crore in the September 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was down 430.25 points or 0.54% at 79511.93.

On BSE,2450 shares were trading in green, 1380 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Piramal group

Piramal Pharma stock hits new, soars 25% in 6 days on strong Q2 results

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 600 pts at 79,350, Nifty at 24,200; IT, FMCG, financials drag

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: All eyes on Pant, Rohit, Iyer 's retention as deadline nears

Brics, BRICS

Brics+ group expected to surpass G7 in global trade by 2026: EY India

TP Gopalan Nambiar

LIVE news updates: TP Gopalan Nambiar, founder of Indian electronics firm BPL, passes away

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon