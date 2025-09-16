Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi set to visit Madhya Pradesh on Sept 17, to unveil several projects

PM Modi set to visit Madhya Pradesh on Sept 17, to unveil several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhar on September 17 to launch tribal welfare schemes and PM Mitra Park, aiming to boost healthcare, jobs and industry in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 17), where he will unveil several major initiatives aimed at strengthening health, nutrition, tribal welfare, and industrial growth, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release on Tuesday. The day also marks the Prime Minister's 75th birthday.
 
At around noon in Dhar, PM Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, lay foundation stones for new projects and address a public gathering.   
 

Boost for textile industry

 
Spread over 2,150 acres, the park will include a common effluent treatment plant, solar power plant, modern road network, and other facilities. It is expected to benefit local cotton farmers by providing better returns, while attracting investments worth ₹23,140 crore. The textile park will generate nearly 300,000 jobs and significantly boost India’s exports, the government release said.
 
 

Largest-ever health outreach for women, children

 
Running from September 17 to October 2, the initiative will be held at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals and other government health facilities across the country.

More than 100,000 health camps will be set up, making it the largest nationwide health drive for women and children. These daily camps will focus on preventive, promotive, and curative care at the community level.
 

Focus on screening, early detection, specialist care

 
The campaign will strengthen screening and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health. Activities will cover antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, mental health, and healthy lifestyle awareness, the press release said.
 
Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, ENT, ophthalmology, and psychiatry will be provided through medical colleges, district hospitals, central institutions, and private hospitals.   
 

Blood donation drives and digital health access

 
Nationwide blood donation drives will also be organised, with donor registrations on the e-Raktkosh portal and pledge campaigns on MyGov. Beneficiaries will be enrolled under PMJAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA.
 
Dedicated helpdesks will assist with card verification and grievance redressal. In addition, yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and Ayush services will be offered to promote holistic wellness.
 

Direct fund transfers

 
PM Modi will transfer benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the bank accounts of nearly 1 million women nationwide.
 
He will also launch the 'Suman Sakhi' chatbot, designed to spread awareness on maternal and child health, especially among pregnant women in rural and remote regions. The chatbot will ensure timely and accurate access to essential health information.
 

Fight against sickle cell anaemia

 
Taking forward the country’s mission against sickle cell disease, the Prime Minister will distribute the one-croreth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card in Madhya Pradesh.
 
As part of the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Adi Seva Parv'. The programme will focus on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood generation, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection in tribal regions.

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Health schemes BS Web Reports tribal community

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

