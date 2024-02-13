Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 9.85% over last one month compared to 0.2% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.75% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 9.99% today to trade at Rs 524.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.86% to quote at 26495.74. The index is up 0.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Stainless Ltd decreased 7.18% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 3.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 32.24 % over last one year compared to the 17.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 9.85% over last one month compared to 0.2% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.75% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50376 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 620.6 on 01 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381 on 20 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News