Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings has emerged as the winning bidder for 130 MW under the e-Reverse auction conducted by REMC (REMCL) for its 1,000 MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project.

The companys winning bid stood at Rs 4.35 per unit.

The bid is aimed at the procurement of power by the Indian Railways, which requires a consistent power profile throughout the day due to its unique load requirements. Under the tender, the Railways will enter into a direct Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the winning bidders, eliminating intermediaries.

The tariff discovered in the auction highlights the competitiveness of renewable energy in providing high CUF power around the clock through co-located solar, wind, and battery solutions at competitive prices.

 

As per the tender, ACME Solar will supply renewable energy complemented with dispatchable sources and/or Energy Storage Systems (ESS) from ISTS-connected projects to ensure firm, round-the-clock clean power. The project requires a minimum annual availability of 75% for the first three years from commissioning, increasing to 85% thereafter. Achieving this will involve optimal deployment of solar, battery, and complementary wind power.

ACME Solar is expected to commission the project within 30 months of signing the PPA, leveraging available land and connectivity within its existing portfolio.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 FY26, up 652.51% as against Rs 15.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 80.18% YoY to Rs 467.74 crore in Q1 September 2025.

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings shed 0.99% to Rs 235.65 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

Nifty above 26,100 level; IT shares advance

India's forex reserves rise by $5.54 billion to $692.57 billion

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

