Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 101.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares

Trident Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 April 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 101.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.40% to Rs.463.90. Volumes stood at 92649 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 719.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.80% to Rs.27.22. Volumes stood at 48.44 lakh shares in the last session.

 

K P R Mill Ltd notched up volume of 20.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.56% to Rs.984.90. Volumes stood at 10.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 66.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.62% to Rs.1,176.65. Volumes stood at 10.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd registered volume of 10.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.91% to Rs.963.40. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

BSE SME Identixweb logs in to market success

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh in Q4

Shakti Pumps receives LoA worth Rs 12 cr from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency

ACME Solar hits the roof after securing Rs 2,491 cr refinancing project

Information Technology stocks slide

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

