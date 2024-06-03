Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 4.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65591 shares

RBL Bank Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2024.

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 4.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65591 shares. The stock gained 0.18% to Rs.3,682.75. Volumes stood at 84464 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd clocked volume of 176.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.21% to Rs.260.95. Volumes stood at 39.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 55696 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11410 shares. The stock rose 2.23% to Rs.7,163.10. Volumes stood at 7584 shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 13.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.03% to Rs.222.30. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India recorded volume of 799.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 184.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.22% to Rs.72.55. Volumes stood at 157.03 lakh shares in the last session.

