Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 81.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 173.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46994 shares
Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 81.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 173.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46994 shares. The stock slipped 3.54% to Rs.4,401.25. Volumes stood at 59588 shares in the last session.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd notched up volume of 28530 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12689 shares. The stock rose 7.77% to Rs.931.00. Volumes stood at 11799 shares in the last session.
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd recorded volume of 3.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.445.75. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71497 shares. The stock increased 2.41% to Rs.1,112.50. Volumes stood at 79217 shares in the last session.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd witnessed volume of 11806 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6423 shares. The stock increased 4.97% to Rs.740.45. Volumes stood at 8398 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon