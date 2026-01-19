Volumes soar at Jindal Saw Ltd counter
Triveni Turbine Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Wipro Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 January 2026.
Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 25.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.66% to Rs.172.90. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54468 shares. The stock lost 3.14% to Rs.487.35. Volumes stood at 36384 shares in the last session.
Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 9.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.1,727.00. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 24138 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4273 shares. The stock slipped 3.12% to Rs.1,013.95. Volumes stood at 3198 shares in the last session.
Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 16.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.45% to Rs.250.00. Volumes stood at 5.29 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:31 AM IST