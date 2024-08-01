Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares
Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.13% to Rs.859.30. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 497.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.48% to Rs.299.35. Volumes stood at 32.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 241.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.53% to Rs.1,269.30. Volumes stood at 46.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 9.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.1,703.60. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd saw volume of 34.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.38% to Rs.785.40. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil secures bronze, Hockey- IND 1-2 BEL in 4th quarter

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from record high, Nifty below 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPS protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Oil prices rise during trade on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon