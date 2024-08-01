Volumes soar at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 101.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.13% to Rs.859.30. Volumes stood at 11.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 497.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.48% to Rs.299.35. Volumes stood at 32.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 241.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.53% to Rs.1,269.30. Volumes stood at 46.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 9.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.1,703.60. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd saw volume of 34.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.38% to Rs.785.40. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News