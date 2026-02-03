Volumes soar at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5053 shares
CRISIL Ltd, PCBL Chemical Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 February 2026.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5053 shares. The stock lost 0.95% to Rs.1,114.60. Volumes stood at 6898 shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 51250 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2236 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.4,792.95. Volumes stood at 3597 shares in the last session.
PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 10.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64462 shares. The stock rose 14.40% to Rs.306.25. Volumes stood at 64273 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8215 shares. The stock gained 0.40% to Rs.1,153.85. Volumes stood at 7831 shares in the last session.
Aarti Industries Ltd saw volume of 7.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 14.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53808 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.419.45. Volumes stood at 66330 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:05 AM IST