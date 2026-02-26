Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at KSB Ltd counter

Volumes soar at KSB Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

KSB Ltd clocked volume of 132.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 179.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74039 shares

Tejas Networks Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 February 2026.

KSB Ltd clocked volume of 132.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 179.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74039 shares. The stock gained 8.56% to Rs.778.50. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 493.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.44% to Rs.360.50. Volumes stood at 6.05 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 67.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.25% to Rs.1,182.30. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

pharma

Nifty Pharma index soars 7% thus far in February; nears 52-week high

industry

Datanomics: FY05 vs FY12 GDP series - Industry share rose, services fellpremium

Stock Market LIVE, February 26, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Nifty near 25,500; bank, realty shares fall; MidCaps shine

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live scorecard

West Indies vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Markram wins the toss for SA; opt to bowl

Balu Forge Industries share price today, February 26, 2026

Balu Forge shares hit 10% upper circuit on Nato-linked ammunition deal

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 85.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.1,734.60. Volumes stood at 7.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd witnessed volume of 6.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86793 shares. The stock increased 4.75% to Rs.570.55. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RVNL bags orders worth Rs 656 crore from NMDC for projects in Chhattisgarh

RVNL bags orders worth Rs 656 crore from NMDC for projects in Chhattisgarh

Board of QGO Finance approves NCD issuance

Board of QGO Finance approves NCD issuance

British Pound continues to sustain above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 hits record high

British Pound continues to sustain above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 hits record high

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Praveg gains on secuing 30-year concession for luxury cottage project in Meghalaya

Praveg gains on secuing 30-year concession for luxury cottage project in Meghalaya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance