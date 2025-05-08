Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 656.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.48 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 May 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 656.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.26% to Rs.88.53. Volumes stood at 15.75 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 68.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.40% to Rs.816.95. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd clocked volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20114 shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.5,516.50. Volumes stood at 26627 shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 48.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.07% to Rs.1,190.05. Volumes stood at 46.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd registered volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.6,170.00. Volumes stood at 85759 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

