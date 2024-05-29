Comfort Intech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.41% to Rs 61.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 145.73% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 157.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Comfort Intech reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.41% to Rs 61.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.61.2431.18157.15141.331.342.026.085.531.420.629.528.191.260.569.127.953.04-1.1317.257.02