Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 6.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 687.42 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.01% to Rs 383.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 2668.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2525.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 6.66% to Rs 92.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 687.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 660.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.687.42660.902668.642525.2018.1119.5019.4519.71139.94148.18579.57546.04120.28132.89508.69485.9092.6199.22383.65361.90