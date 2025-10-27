Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as board to mull bonus issue plan on 31st Oct'25

Dr Lal Pathlabs gains as board to mull bonus issue plan on 31st Oct'25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Dr Lal PathLabs added 2.58% to Rs 3,123.20 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 31 October 2025 to consider a bonus share issue.

Additionally, the board will consider and approve unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025.

Further, the companys board will also consider the declaration of 2nd interim dividend, if any, on the companys equity shares for FY26.

Dr. Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. The company offer patients and healthcare providers a broad range of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services for use in core testing, patient diagnosis and the prevention, monitoring and treatment of disease and other health conditions.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.4% to Rs 132.40 crore on 11.3% increase in net sales to Rs 669.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon