Cupid consolidated net profit rises 140.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 103.25% to Rs 84.45 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 140.34% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 103.25% to Rs 84.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales84.4541.55 103 OPM %33.6524.74 -PBDT33.4915.37 118 PBT32.1914.20 127 NP24.1310.04 140
