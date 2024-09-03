Volumes soar at SignatureGlobal India Ltd counter

SignatureGlobal India Ltd clocked volume of 54.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 99.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54264 shares Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SignatureGlobal India Ltd clocked volume of 54.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 99.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54264 shares. The stock lost 4.44% to Rs.1,431.05. Volumes stood at 46681 shares in the last session.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 17881 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2757 shares. The stock increased 4.68% to Rs.994.90. Volumes stood at 9991 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd registered volume of 51238 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12123 shares. The stock rose 3.56% to Rs.4,822.75. Volumes stood at 21607 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd clocked volume of 22287 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9513 shares. The stock gained 3.03% to Rs.425.00. Volumes stood at 3914 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 67346 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37187 shares. The stock gained 2.52% to Rs.751.60. Volumes stood at 49731 shares in the last session.

