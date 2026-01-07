Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PTC Inds bags Titanium Ingots supply order from VSSC

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

PTC Industries announced that it has received a prestigious order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to supply grade Titanium Ingots.

The order involves the conversion of 40 tonnes of Grade 1 Titanium sponge into Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy ingots, produced using a Double Vacuum Arc Remelting (Double VAR) process, meeting the stringent quality and purity requirements of space and aerospace applications. The said order is expected to be executed in 1 year.

Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) is a critical secondary melting process used for producing aerospace-grade Titanium alloys.

The value of the purchase order is reasonably significant and is expected to positively impact the companys revenue, the exact order value has not been disclosed due to confidentiality clauses applicable to contracts placed by VSSC, a centre operating under the Department of Space (DoS), Government of India.

 

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

The company reported 4.79% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.31 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations surged 72.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The counter shed 0.23% to Rs 17,829.45 on the BSE.

D B Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary produced 940 MW of solar modules in Q3

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

