Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39088 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 January 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39088 shares. The stock rose 4.76% to Rs.2,074.45. Volumes stood at 24101 shares in the last session.

 

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29300 shares. The stock rose 4.48% to Rs.11,280.95. Volumes stood at 20940 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.24% to Rs.2,128.80. Volumes stood at 7.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 11.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.90% to Rs.549.75. Volumes stood at 80065 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 94.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.36% to Rs.319.40. Volumes stood at 15.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Power shares fall

Real Estate shares slide

HDFC Bank jumps after Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 16,821 cr

LTIMindtree renews partnership with Association of American Medical Colleges

Barometers trade with significant gains; pharma shares in demand

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

