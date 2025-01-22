Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares fall

Power shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 184.74 points or 2.79% at 6427.45 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 4.69%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.3%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 4.1%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.09%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.04%), NHPC Ltd (down 2.83%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.78%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.37%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 2.34%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1461.95 or 2.83% at 50252.67.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 368.35 points or 2.46% at 14576.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.15 points or 0.01% at 23021.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 34.16 points or 0.05% at 75872.52.

On BSE,753 shares were trading in green, 3116 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Real Estate shares slide

Sequent Scientific receives CCI approval for composite scheme of amalgamation

Dilip Buildcon announces cessation of director

Board of Polycab India approves appointment of directors

Market turns rangebound; European mrkt advance

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

