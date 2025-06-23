Monday, June 23, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 125.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 June 2025.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 125.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.40% to Rs.698.80. Volumes stood at 15.17 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 5.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71686 shares. The stock rose 3.57% to Rs.2,139.70. Volumes stood at 3.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 173.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.144.25. Volumes stood at 18.44 lakh shares in the last session.

L T Foods Ltd clocked volume of 39.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.71 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.41% to Rs.405.10. Volumes stood at 24.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 1064 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 234.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.66% to Rs.147.27. Volumes stood at 147.56 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

