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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Firstsource Solutions Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Firstsource Solutions Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 543.18 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 42.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.83 lakh shares

Sonata Software Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, HDB Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 April 2026.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 543.18 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 42.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.30% to Rs.245.25. Volumes stood at 15.37 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 183.6 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 34.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.34% to Rs.285.12. Volumes stood at 5.82 lakh shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd registered volume of 347.4 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 20.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.76% to Rs.296.55. Volumes stood at 15.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 486.4 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 15.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.52% to Rs.737.55. Volumes stood at 47.76 lakh shares in the last session.

HDB Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 107.85 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 14.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.20% to Rs.690.70. Volumes stood at 5.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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