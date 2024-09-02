Volumes spurt at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 5.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39394 shares Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Uno Minda Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 5.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39394 shares. The stock rose 10.02% to Rs.667.50. Volumes stood at 47433 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 63293 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9547 shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.829.50. Volumes stood at 6150 shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd clocked volume of 77590 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26697 shares. The stock gained 3.66% to Rs.2,016.15. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 15553 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5644 shares. The stock increased 2.82% to Rs.819.80. Volumes stood at 2806 shares in the last session.

Uno Minda Ltd saw volume of 66237 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26180 shares. The stock increased 2.16% to Rs.1,199.00. Volumes stood at 77996 shares in the last session.

