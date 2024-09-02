Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Gas Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 5.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39394 shares
Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Uno Minda Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gujarat Gas Ltd notched up volume of 5.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39394 shares. The stock rose 10.02% to Rs.667.50. Volumes stood at 47433 shares in the last session.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 63293 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9547 shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.829.50. Volumes stood at 6150 shares in the last session.
Radico Khaitan Ltd clocked volume of 77590 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26697 shares. The stock gained 3.66% to Rs.2,016.15. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 15553 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5644 shares. The stock increased 2.82% to Rs.819.80. Volumes stood at 2806 shares in the last session.
Uno Minda Ltd saw volume of 66237 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26180 shares. The stock increased 2.16% to Rs.1,199.00. Volumes stood at 77996 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Circle to Search

Circle to Search gets support for automatic barcode and QR codes scanning

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

LIVE: Govt has finally awoken to need for national law for gig workers' welfare, says Jairam Ramesh

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,300; Gala Precision IPO oversubscribed 2x

Manipur

5 abandoned houses burnt in Manipur village, militants chased away: Police

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Centum Electronics share price rises 4% on bagging work order from DRDO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon