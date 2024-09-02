Adani Ports records 5% growth in cargo volumes in Aug'24

Kattupalli Port handled its highest ever monthly volume of 1.4 MMT in August 2024.

During the first five months of the financial year, APSEZ clocked 182.4 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by Containers (+17%) and Liquids & Gas (+7%).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that during the month of August 2024, the company recorded 36.1 MMT of total cargo. This represents 5% YoY growth, despite operations at Mundra port and Tuna terminal being impacted for 4 days equivalent due to inclement weather in the Kutch region. The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers (+11% YoY).