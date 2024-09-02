Business Standard
Adani Ports records 5% growth in cargo volumes in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that during the month of August 2024, the company recorded 36.1 MMT of total cargo. This represents 5% YoY growth, despite operations at Mundra port and Tuna terminal being impacted for 4 days equivalent due to inclement weather in the Kutch region. The growth in cargo was primarily driven by containers (+11% YoY).
Kattupalli Port handled its highest ever monthly volume of 1.4 MMT in August 2024.
During the first five months of the financial year, APSEZ clocked 182.4 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY). The growth in cargo was primarily driven by Containers (+17%) and Liquids & Gas (+7%).
Sweating of logistics assets continued with YTD August 2024 rail volumes growing by 13% YoY to 0.26 Mn TEUs and GPWIS volumes growing by 23% YoY to 9.08 MMT.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

