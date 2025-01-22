Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37437 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 January 2025.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 3.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37437 shares. The stock slipped 8.30% to Rs.583.15. Volumes stood at 11686 shares in the last session.

 

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 76840 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9243 shares. The stock dropped 7.98% to Rs.2,110.45. Volumes stood at 12454 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 6.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.959.50. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts at 76,150; SmallCap index slips around 2%, Realty 3.5%

Ro Khanna

Indian-American lawmakers oppose executive order on birthright citizenship

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

Flood, Philippine Flood

17 dead, 9 missing after flash flood in Indonesia, search ops continue

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36303 shares. The stock slipped 9.07% to Rs.316.70. Volumes stood at 96329 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 19436 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4669 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.1,774.65. Volumes stood at 10965 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Kinetic Engineering set to receive capital infusion from promoters

Kinetic Engineering set to receive capital infusion from promoters

Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

JK Tyre secures $100-million sustainability-linked loan from IFC

JK Tyre secures $100-million sustainability-linked loan from IFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon