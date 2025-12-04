Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

India Cements Ltd registered volume of 35.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 December 2025.

India Cements Ltd registered volume of 35.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.59% to Rs.400.45. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 17.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.36% to Rs.1,095.65. Volumes stood at 6.16 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 22.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.51% to Rs.1,155.80. Volumes stood at 10.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 48.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.437.65. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Copper Ltd saw volume of 420.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.363.00. Volumes stood at 93.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Transformers and Rectifiers bags Rs 53-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Jaipur

SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Best Agrolife edges higher after board OKs stock split, bonus share issue proposals

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd soars 1.7%

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

