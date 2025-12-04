Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 December 2025.
India Cements Ltd registered volume of 35.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.59% to Rs.400.45. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 17.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.36% to Rs.1,095.65. Volumes stood at 6.16 lakh shares in the last session.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 22.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.51% to Rs.1,155.80. Volumes stood at 10.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 48.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.437.65. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Hindustan Copper Ltd saw volume of 420.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.363.00. Volumes stood at 93.82 lakh shares in the last session.
