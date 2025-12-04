SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.54, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25995.65. The Sensex is at 85163.57, up 0.07%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 12.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35105, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.29 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 37.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
