SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.54, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session in a row in last one year as compared to a 5.21% up 0.05%. in NIFTY and a 7.46% down 27.55% in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.54, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25995.65. The Sensex is at 85163.57, up 0.07%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 12.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35105, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.29 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 37.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

