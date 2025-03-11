Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Max Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 87653 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10470 shares

IndusInd Bank Ltd, HEG Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 March 2025.

Max Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 87653 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10470 shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,074.75. Volumes stood at 3374 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 13.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock slipped 21.83% to Rs.704.00. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.

 

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46284 shares. The stock increased 6.68% to Rs.413.05. Volumes stood at 31867 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 24649 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9620 shares. The stock gained 5.22% to Rs.1,444.00. Volumes stood at 6527 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd saw volume of 19451 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9271 shares. The stock increased 6.41% to Rs.2,889.50. Volumes stood at 6777 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Innovators Facade Systems slumps after CEO Raman Shivchand Sharma resigns

Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP with floor price of Rs 1,219.65/share

Indoco Remedies slides after Hyderabad facility gets one form 483 from USFDA

Indices trim some losses; IT shares tumble for 3rd day

IndusInd Bank slumps after revealing account discrepancies

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

