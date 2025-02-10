Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 103.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 February 2025.

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 103.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.302.75. Volumes stood at 2.86 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Varroc Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 9.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.75% to Rs.534.00. Volumes stood at 64098 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd registered volume of 9.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.1,269.85. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 550 pts lower at 77,300; Realty down 3%; Auto, IT, FMCG, Financials weigh

Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: New Income Tax Bill likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

bond markets

Redington share price rises 4%, hits all-time high; check reasons here

Jay Shah

IND vs ENG: ICC to launch 'Donate Organs, Save Lives,' during 3rd ODI

NZ vs SA

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: NZ off to a steady start in chase with Young and Conway

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 6.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.37% to Rs.4,823.20. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd recorded volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97508 shares. The stock lost 4.87% to Rs.2,231.35. Volumes stood at 65795 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Metal shares slide

Metal shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon