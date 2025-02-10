Business Standard

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1630.71 points or 2.76% at 57423.33 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 4.3%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 4.25%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 4.09%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 3.96%),Blue Star Ltd (down 3.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Titan Company Ltd (down 2.81%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.47%), Supreme Industries Ltd (down 2.33%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.27%), and Voltas Ltd (down 1.2%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1240.83 or 2.47% at 48923.39.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 304.53 points or 2.04% at 14595.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.5 points or 0.91% at 23346.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.95 points or 0.87% at 77185.24.

On BSE,941 shares were trading in green, 3067 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

