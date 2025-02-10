Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 197.66 points or 2.76% at 6957.92 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (down 5.53%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.92%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.32%),DLF Ltd (down 3.25%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.38%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.91%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.41%).

On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (up 2.3%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 2.16%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1240.83 or 2.47% at 48923.39.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 304.53 points or 2.04% at 14595.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 213.5 points or 0.91% at 23346.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.95 points or 0.87% at 77185.24.

On BSE,941 shares were trading in green, 3067 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 31.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.43 crore in the December 2024 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit declines 14.41% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

