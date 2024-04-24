Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Rajesh Exports Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55064 shares
Data Patterns (India) Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 April 2024.
Rajesh Exports Ltd clocked volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55064 shares. The stock gained 6.96% to Rs.316.75. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Data Patterns (India) Ltd recorded volume of 89140 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19740 shares. The stock gained 9.08% to Rs.3,150.95. Volumes stood at 5158 shares in the last session.
360 ONE WAM Ltd witnessed volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56047 shares. The stock increased 6.26% to Rs.810.00. Volumes stood at 56861 shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.94 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61033 shares. The stock increased 3.63% to Rs.394.00. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd saw volume of 36914 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12002 shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.760.20. Volumes stood at 22478 shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

