Volumes spurt at Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Carborundum Universal Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 March 2025.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd notched up volume of 68.82 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.16% to Rs.132.45. Volumes stood at 6.66 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 64607 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6700 shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.1,055.25. Volumes stood at 3360 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 18953 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1985 shares. The stock increased 10.72% to Rs.1,067.00. Volumes stood at 1735 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28759 shares. The stock increased 9.65% to Rs.505.10. Volumes stood at 18621 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank recorded volume of 4.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71358 shares. The stock gained 6.98% to Rs.47.69. Volumes stood at 52608 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

