Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRSE inks pact with German firm for two more multi-purpose vessels

GRSE inks pact with German firm for two more multi-purpose vessels

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers said that it has signed a contract with Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG for the construction and delivery of the seventh and eighth 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels (MPVs).

The contract was formally signed and finalized on 24 March 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.

This agreement follows the 'option agreement' between the two parties for the procurement of four additional MPVs, bringing GRSEs total order to eight vessels. The overall contract value remains at approximately $108 million, with no change in financial terms.

Each MPV will be 120 meters long, 17 meters wide, and have a maximum draft of 6.75 meters. It is capable of carrying 7,500 tonnes of cargo. Each vessel will feature a single cargo hold designed to accommodate bulk, general, and project cargoes, with containers carried on the hatch covers. These ships are specifically designed to transport multiple large windmill blades on deck.

 

State-run GRSE is engaged in building warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It has also diversified into an engineering business with a product profile of prefabricated steel bridges, various deck machinery items, and assembly, as well as testing & overhauling of marine diesel engines. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 74.50% in the company.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks pare gains; Sensex flat at 78,000; Metal, PSB, Pharma drag 1%

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Look forward to fostering ties with partners in UK, says Mamata Banerjee

bull market, stock market

Punjab & Sind Bank shares soar 13% after setting floor price for QIP

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy up 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Bihar Board class 12 result: How to check scorecard through SMS, DigiLocker

The company's net profit climbed 11.26% to Rs 98.19 crore on a 37.69% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,271 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose 0.93% to Rs 1,720.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI issues revised guidelines on Priority Sector Lending

RBI issues revised guidelines on Priority Sector Lending

Nifty surpasses 23,800 level; IT shares rally for 4th day

Nifty surpasses 23,800 level; IT shares rally for 4th day

RPP Infra Projects wins new projects of Rs 21.95 cr

RPP Infra Projects wins new projects of Rs 21.95 cr

SEAMEC secures order from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon division

SEAMEC secures order from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon division

L&T-Cloudfiniti enters into partnership with three AI start-ups

L&T-Cloudfiniti enters into partnership with three AI start-ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon