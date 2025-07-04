SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 909.15, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.93% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 13.07% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 909.15, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25361.7. The Sensex is at 83120.79, down 0.14%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 3.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26734.9, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.09 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 912.1, down 0.33% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd jumped 25.93% in last one year as compared to a 4.27% rally in NIFTY and a 13.07% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 45.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
