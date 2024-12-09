Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Trident Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Trident Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Trident Ltd registered volume of 1725.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.04 lakh shares

CEAT Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 December 2024.

Trident Ltd registered volume of 1725.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.87% to Rs.38.55. Volumes stood at 34.02 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 33.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95952 shares. The stock increased 13.37% to Rs.3,509.70. Volumes stood at 60228 shares in the last session.

 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 9.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46791 shares. The stock increased 4.35% to Rs.1,181.55. Volumes stood at 37236 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd recorded volume of 87.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.23% to Rs.140.07. Volumes stood at 5.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 9.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87073 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.533.00. Volumes stood at 96974 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

