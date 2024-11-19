Business Standard
Volumes spurt at UPL Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

UPL Ltd notched up volume of 16.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 November 2024.

UPL Ltd notched up volume of 16.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.48% to Rs.544.45. Volumes stood at 66710 shares in the last session.

 

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 4.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33820 shares. The stock lost 10.84% to Rs.263.75. Volumes stood at 92813 shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 13.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.62% to Rs.124.30. Volumes stood at 5.39 lakh shares in the last session.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 10.95 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.06% to Rs.82.00. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd saw volume of 84820 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37056 shares. The stock increased 2.08% to Rs.802.40. Volumes stood at 31244 shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

