Volumes spurt at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 17.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86712 shares

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 May 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 17.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86712 shares. The stock rose 14.51% to Rs.138.10. Volumes stood at 78783 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 64962 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8772 shares. The stock increased 7.26% to Rs.484.55. Volumes stood at 4310 shares in the last session.

 

K P R Mill Ltd notched up volume of 83126 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14192 shares. The stock rose 8.15% to Rs.1,102.20. Volumes stood at 18911 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.2 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21921 shares. The stock dropped 1.92% to Rs.5,221.00. Volumes stood at 12189 shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd recorded volume of 20968 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6468 shares. The stock lost 3.05% to Rs.2,456.60. Volumes stood at 11963 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

