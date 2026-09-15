Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 362.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 52.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.93 lakh shares

Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 September 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 362.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 52.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.90% to Rs.446.10. Volumes stood at 9.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 273.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.98% to Rs.284.70. Volumes stood at 5.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 244.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.61% to Rs.265.50. Volumes stood at 18.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 209.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.78% to Rs.727.55. Volumes stood at 5.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 455.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.79% to Rs.171.85. Volumes stood at 7.49 lakh shares in the last session.

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