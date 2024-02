The voting process commenced at 9 am and will continue until 4 pm. The crucial count of the votes is scheduled to take place at 5 pm today. This election presents a significant opportunity for these candidates to secure their positions within the upper house of the Indian Parliament.

Voting for 15 Rajya Sabha seats is currently underway in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. Out of the 56 candidates contesting, 41 have already been elected unopposed. Notable candidates in the fray include the BJP national president JP Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.