Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Spicejet, Emcure Pharma, Caplin Point, KP Green Engg

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 27 February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Steel acquired 788,53,50,318 ordinary equity shares of face value $ 0.157 each aggregating to $1,238 million (Rs 10,726.85 crore) in T Steel Holdings (TSHP).

Spicejet reported standalone net profit of Rs 24.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 301.45 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 35.33% to Rs 1231.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,903.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection of the companys API manufacturing facility in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra.

 

Caplin Point Laboratories subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution.

Greenpanel Industries commissioned a new medium density fibreboard (MDF) plant at its existing unit in the Tirupati district (Andhra Pradesh), with an installed capacity of 2,31,000 cubic meters (CBM) per annum.

KP Green Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department of Madhya Pradesh (MP) for setting up of various solar, wind, hybrid, BESS, and biomass-based projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Avantel received a purchase order worth Rs 1.64 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of Satcom systems.

TV Today Network signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Creative Channel Advertising and Marketing for the proposed sale of FM radio broadcasting operations (comprising three FM radio stations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata under the frequency 104.8 FM) as a going concern, for Rs 20 crore. The sale is expected to be completed on or before January 2026.

Indices may see volatility on mixed Asian cues

Benchmarks rebounds after early dip, Nifty ends near 22,200

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.07%

NSE SME IPO of Purv Flexipack subscribed 38.32 times

Exicom Telesystems IPO subscribed 10.01 times

