Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 4.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 114.60 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 4.84% to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.114.60105.6818.3920.6021.8223.1520.5221.7015.5416.33