Maruti Suzuki shares extend fall as Q4 profit slips 4%; key takeaways here

The auto maker's net profit for the fourth quarter declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,711.1 crore

Maruti Suzuki cars

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India fell over 2 per cent on Friday after the automobile giant's profit fell 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25). 
 
Maruti Suzuki's stock fell as much as 2.3 per cent during the day to ₹11,619 per share. The stock trimmed losses to trade 2 per cent lower at ₹11,653 apiece, compared to a 0.83 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 2:45 PM. 
 
The company's shares extended their fall for the second day on Friday, after having recovered about 8 per cent from their recent lows of 11,059, which it hit early this month. The stock has risen 7.8 per cent this year, compared to a 1.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹3.6 trillion, according to BSE data.  
 
 
Maruti Suzuki Q4 analysis

The auto maker's net profit for the fourth quarter declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,711.1 crore. The company’s revenue from operations grew 6.4 per cent to ₹40,673.8 crore, compared to ₹38,234.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts tracked by Business Standard expected the company's revenue to grow 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40,715 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) to decline by 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,749.37 crore.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹4,264.7 crore, down 9 per cent. Ebitda margin contracted to 10.5 per cent in Q4 FY25 from 12.3 per cent the year before. Adverse commodity prices, higher advertisement expenses, higher manufacturing overheads and administrative expenses were cited for the reduced in the margins during the quarter. 
Maruti Suzuki Q4 sales highlights
 
During the quarter, the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales, delivering a total of 604,635 units. Its domestic sales rose by 2.8 per cent to 519,546 units, while exports increased by 8.1 per cent to 85,089 units, leading to an overall volume growth of 3.5 per cent. Net sales for the quarter stood at ₹38,848.8 crore, up from ₹36,697.5 crore in the same period last year.
 
Additionally, the automobile company also announced a dividend on equity shares at ₹135 per share, aggregating to ₹4,244.4 crore for FY25.  
 
About Maruti Suzuki
 
Maruti Suzuki India is India's largest passenger car company accounting for over 50 per cent of the domestic car market. The company offers full range of cars from entry level Maruti Alto to stylish hatchback Ritz A-star Swift Wagon R Estillo and sedans DZire SX4 and Sports Utility Vehicle Grand Vitara. The company became a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 2002.
 

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

