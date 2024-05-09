VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 13.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 273.44 croreNet profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 13.45% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.06% to Rs 121.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 968.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1006.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
