VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 13.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.06% to Rs 121.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 968.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1006.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 13.45% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.273.44322.61968.051006.4314.4316.9112.7812.6449.3359.48182.17150.8942.6652.58155.16123.9534.7540.15121.0692.37