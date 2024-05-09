VST Tillers Tractors standalone net profit declines 12.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.55% to Rs 121.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 968.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1006.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 12.53% to Rs 35.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.24% to Rs 273.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.273.44322.61968.051006.4314.5716.9112.8312.6449.7059.48182.62150.8943.0352.58155.61123.9535.1240.15121.5192.37