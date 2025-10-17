Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 69.70% to Rs 6065.64 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 132.97% to Rs 842.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.70% to Rs 6065.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3574.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6065.643574.38 70 OPM %23.1914.68 -PBDT1471.22583.11 152 PBT1231.46498.84 147 NP842.55361.65 133

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

