Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.70% to Rs 6065.64 croreNet profit of Waaree Energies rose 132.97% to Rs 842.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.70% to Rs 6065.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3574.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6065.643574.38 70 OPM %23.1914.68 -PBDT1471.22583.11 152 PBT1231.46498.84 147 NP842.55361.65 133
