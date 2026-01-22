Waaree Energies Ltd Spurts 7.38%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.03%

Waaree Energies Ltd has lost 16.19% over last one month compared to 7.63% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.58% drop in the SENSEX

Waaree Energies Ltd rose 7.38% today to trade at Rs 2594.2. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.03% to quote at 62482.68. The index is down 7.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Premier Energies Ltd increased 4.71% and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd added 2.97% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 1.16 % over last one year compared to the 7.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Energies Ltd has lost 16.19% over last one month compared to 7.63% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.58% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26869 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 95429 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3864.4 on 12 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1808.65 on 07 Apr 2025.

