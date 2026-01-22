Ceigall Infra Projects successfully bids for NHAI project of Rs 2,160 cr

In state of Bihar

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has emerged as the L1 bidder in the financial bid opening for Tender from National Highways Authority of India for Construction of 4 laning of Sahebganj Areraj Bettiah of NH 139W (Total length 78.942 km) in the State of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode comprising (i) Section 1 Sahebganj to Areraj (38.362 km) and (ii) Section 2 Areraj to Bettiah (40.580 km)." The bid project cost is Rs 2,160 crore.

