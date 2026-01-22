Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mobavenue Media launches enhanced PrsmX 1.0

Jan 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Its AI-powered unified brand awareness and omnichannel programmatic engagement platform

Mobavenue Media (MMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech (Formerly known as Lucent Industries), has successfully completed the launch of PrsmX 1.0, following significant enhancements to its AI-powered unified brand awareness and omnichannel programmatic engagement platform, marking an important milestone in its product and technology roadmap.

MMPL conducted the first live demonstration of the enhanced PrsmX 1.0 at an industry roundtable organised by Inc42 in Bengaluru.

The enhanced PrsmX platform enables unified brand awareness and programmatic video engagement across Mobile, Connected TV (CTV), OTT, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) environments. It leverages advanced AI-driven audience intelligence and proprietary decisioning capabilities to identify relevant audiences and activate them at the right moments across screens.

 

As part of the recent enhancements, PrsmX has introduced offline measurement capabilities through partner data integrations, enabling advertisers to assess real-world footfall outcomes of digital campaigns. AI-driven audience insights are applied to guide campaign delivery and targeting decisions, supporting improved relevance across digital and physical touchpoints.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

