Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:15 AM IST
Stock Alert: Eternal, Bajaj Consumer, Dr Reddys Lab, KEI Industries, PNB Housing

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 22 January 2026.

Result Today:

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, Alivus Life Sciences, APL Apollo Tubes, Adani Total Gas, Bandhan Bank, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Borana Weaves, Computer Age Management Services, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Cyient, DLF, Go Digit General Insurance, Gujarat State Petronet, Home First Finance Company India, Ideaforge Technology, IIFL Finance, Indian Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Infobeans Technologies, Le Travenues Technology, Mphasis, Orient Electric, Premier Energies, Radico Khaitan, Steel Strips Wheels, Syngene International, Tanla Platforms, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V-Mart Retail, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zensar Technologies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

 

Stocks to Watch:

Eternal reported a 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore on 201.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 16,315 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Bajaj Consumer reported a 83.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.4 crore on 30.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 306 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Dr Reddys Laboratories reported 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,210 crore on 4.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,753 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

KEI Industries reported a 42.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 235 crore on 19.5% jump in revenue to Rs 2,955 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

PNB Housing Finance reported a 7.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 520 crore on 9.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,121 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Anant Raj has reported 30.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 144 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 110 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased by 20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 642 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

